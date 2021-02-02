56.13% in Delhi have antibodies against Covid-19, says Satyendra Jain

-
ALSO READ
Can't say it is a second wave: Jain on rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Delhi Covid-19 cases likely to rise over increased testing: Satyendra Jain
Testing aggressively, aim is not to leave untraced cases: Satyendar Jain
Delhi reeling under the third wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Average spend dipped, need to work on building consumers' confidence: Jain
-
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Tuesday 56.13 per cent of those covered under the latest serological survey in the city in January have developed antibodies against coronavirus.
The minister also said Delhi was “moving towards herd immunity, but only experts will be able to give a clear picture”. At 62.18 percent, Southwest Delhi district reported maximum seroprevalence. North Delhi at 49.09 percent recorded the lowest.
Experts, though, advised caution. "Even if the sample size is relatively small, it must be taken into account. However, the conclusions on herd immunity have to be taken with a pinch of salt," said immunologist Satish Devadas.
"Our best bet is still in the 60-70 per cent range but this is based on theory, and not on specific information we have about duration of immune protection following infection," epidemiologist Ramanan Laxminarayan said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU