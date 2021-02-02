56.13% in Delhi have antibodies against Covid-19, says Satyendra Jain

Health Minister said on Tuesday 56.13 per cent of those covered under the latest serological survey in the city in January have developed antibodies against

The minister also said was “moving towards herd immunity, but only experts will be able to give a clear picture”. At 62.18 percent, Southwest district reported maximum seroprevalence. North Delhi at 49.09 percent recorded the lowest.

Experts, though, advised caution. "Even if the sample size is relatively small, it must be taken into account. However, the conclusions on herd immunity have to be taken with a pinch of salt," said immunologist Satish Devadas.

"Our best bet is still in the 60-70 per cent range but this is based on theory, and not on specific information we have about duration of immune protection following infection," epidemiologist Ramanan Laxminarayan said.