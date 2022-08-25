JUST IN
Business Standard

6 joint secretaries who joined govt as lateral entries set to get extension

Such appointments were made in 2019 as part of efforts to reform the civil services

joint secretary | Modi govt | indian government

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

Their term was extendable for another two years based on performance

Six of the seven lateral-entrant joint secretaries (JS) who joined central government ministries in 2019 are set to get an extension for two more years, an official told Business Standard.

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 06:05 IST

