63% pregnant women in rural women work until last day of delivery: Survey

Almost 63 per cent of pregnant women in rural India work right until the last day of delivery, while a third have to borrow or sell assets to meet the post- costs, a recent survey has found.

The survey also found that 49 per cent of the respondents felt tired and exhausted during due to lack of food and rest. Symptoms of weakness included swelling of feet (41%), impairment of daylight vision (17%) and convulsions (9%).

The survey, which was conducted among 702 women (342 pregnant and 364 nursing women) in six states in June 2019 found that almost 48 per cent of pregnant women and 39 per cent of nursing women in Uttar Pradesh had no idea whether or not they had gained weight during 22 per cent of the nursing women reported that they had been eating more than usual during their pregnancy. "Nursing women", according to the survey, refers to women who delivered a baby during the 6 months preceding the survey.

Titled "Jaccha Baccha-Survey (JABS)", the survey on pregnant and nursing women in rural India is highly critical of the Pradhan Mantri Mantru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) launched in 2017 as part of its obligations under the Food Security Act, which says that all pregnant women are entitled to maternity benefits of Rs 6,000, unless they already receive similar benefits under other laws, e.g. as formal-sector employees.

But in flagrant violation of the NFSA Act, critics said, the PMMVY restricted the benefit to one child per woman and also arbitrarily reduced the benefit from Rs 6,000 to Rs 5,000 per child.

The survey said that RTI query reveals that only half of eligible women received any PMMVY money in 2018-19 and since 55 per cent or so of pregnant women are not even eligible (because of the “first living child” condition), the effective coverage of PMMVY is just 22 per cent.

“PMMVY could have been a promising scheme but has been ruined by stinginess and technocracy. Aside from undermining women’s rights, this is a major loss for Indian children,” the survey said.

It also found that the proportion of nursing women who reported eating nutritious food (e.g. eggs, fish, milk) ‘regularly’ during pregnancy was less than half in the sample as a whole, and just 12 per cent in UP.

The survey also found that due to poor diet during pregnancy, the average weight gained by the women surveyed was much less than the set norms. Compared with the norm of 13-18 kg for women with low BMI, the average weight gain in the sample was barely 7 kg (in UP, just 4 kg).

“A significant minority (21 per cent) of nursing women said that no-one (not even a grown-up child) was available to help them with household work during pregnancy,” the survey said.

The survey also found that pregnant and nursing women are acutely deprived of quality health care. Many of them just received some basic services like tetanus injections and iron tablets at the local anganwadi or health centre.

Against this gloomy picture, the survey found some positive changes such as use of public ambulance services becoming more common and states like Odisha starting to give eggs as “take-home ration” (THR) to pregnant and nursing women.

The survey found that Himachal Pradesh stood out as a state with relatively good public services including maternal care for pregnant women and nursing mothers. Chhattisgarh and Odisha also showed improvements in this regard.

In Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and especially UP, the situation was absolutely dismal, showed the survey.