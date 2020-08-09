7 killed as fire engulfs Vijaywada hotel being used as Covid-19 centre

Seven people died Sunday when fire engulfed a hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada city, media reports said.



"15-20 people have been injured in the incident. They have been rushed to hospital. 2-3 of them are critical," NDTV quoted a senior officer as saying



The hotel was being used by a corporate hospital for treating Covid-19 patients, the website said.

Police said an unknown number of people are feared trapped inside the hotel. News agency ANI reported 30 people have been rescued from the hotel so far.



Eight people were killed in a fire in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private Covid-19 designated hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday. Police had said the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the fourth floor of the hospital.





The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain: Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz