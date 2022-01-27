73rd Republic Day: Virat, elite horse of President's guard, retires

JUST IN
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid farewell to Virat, the President’s Bodyguard Commandant’s black horse, after the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday. The horse retired after taking part in Republic Day parades 13 times | PTI photo

Virat, the President's Bodyguard Commandant's black horse, retired from his years long service after the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday.

Virat was the mount of President's Bodyguard Commandant Colonel Anup Tiwary and took part 13 times in Republic Day parades.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh patted and bid farewell to the magnificent horse after the parade.

Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15. Virat is the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities.

