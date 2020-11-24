74% in Asia believe corruption major issue, young more likely to pay bribes

-
Most people in Asia believe that government corruption is one of the biggest problems plaguing their countries, according to a survey of nearly 20,000 respondents in 17 countries.
As many as 74 per cent of the respondents said corruption is one of the biggest problems in their country, and nearly one in five people (19 per cent) paid a bribe when accessing public services in the last 12 months, found the report released today by Transparency International.
Younger people are more likely to pay a bribe or use personal connections to avail a public service. In addition to bribery, the survey found that more than 22 per cent respondents who accessed public services used their personal connections to receive the assistance they needed.
The survey found corruption around elections is prevalent. Nearly one in seven people were offered bribes in exchange for votes at a national, regional or local election in the past five years.
Nevertheless, people across the region are hopeful about the future of anti-corruption. More than 62 per cent respondents think that ordinary people can make a difference in the fight against corruption.
One of the largest surveys on corruption in the region, it throws some light on corruption around elections, the abuse of power to obtain advantages, and the use of personal connections in accessing public services such as health care or education.
