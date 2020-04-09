76-yr-old man dies in Jodhpur, 47 new Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

A 76-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died in Jodhpur on Thursday as Rajasthan reported 47 new cases. The overall tally of confirmed cases in the state now stands at 430.

The man was identified during a survey in Jodhpur, ACS (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI. With this, the death toll due to novel rose to seven in the state.

Singh said 47 more people tested positive for in Rajasthan. A doctor from Jodhpur who was engaged in a door-to-door survey also tested positive, he said. Of the new 47 cases, 11 are from Jaipur, seven each in Tonk, Jhalawar and Jhunjhunu, five in Jaisalmer, three in Jodhpur, two in Banswara and one in Barmer, the ACS said.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 549 new cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours

The new figures come amid growing demand from states too extend the beyond April 15 to check the rapid spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing in the state till April 30 to effectively contain the spread of "We have decided to extend the period till April 30 and a recommendation in this regard will be sent to the Centre," he said in a video message.

Patnaik said the state has also urged the Centre to stop train and flight services to Odisha till April 30.

A decision on the extension of the lockdown is likely to be taken after Prime Minister's interaction with Chief Ministers on April 11. The nationwide lockdown was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission and it was scheduled to be lifted on April 15.