8 people died every day on Mumbai locals last year, toll 18,000 in 5 years

As many as 49,790 people died on railway tracks after being hit by trains nationwide between 2015 and 2017

Chaitanya Mallapur | IndiaSpend 

Mumbai floods 2005

Eight people died every day on Mumbai’s railway tracks in 2017, down 20% from 10 deaths every day in 2013, data from Government Railway Police (GRP), Mumbai, show.

About 8 million passengers–more than the population of Hyderabad–travel on the Mumbai rail network every week day on 2,800 services with the highest passenger density in the world.

A woman was killed after being hit by a train at Mumbai’s Bandra station on July 19, 2018, while trying to cross the tracks with her two kids who were injured, Times of India reported on July 19, 2018.

In another incident, a 50-year old banker died after she slipped into the gap between the train and a platform at Borivali station, First Post reported on July 13, 2018.

Mumbai’s Elphinstone station was renamed Prabhadevi on July 19, 2018, which led to questions about renaming stations instead of focusing on the city’s crumbling rail infrastructure.
