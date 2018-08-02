8 people died every day on Mumbai locals last year, toll 18,000 in 5 years

-
Eight people died every day on Mumbai’s railway tracks in 2017, down 20% from 10 deaths every day in 2013, data from Government Railway Police (GRP), Mumbai, show.
About 8 million passengers–more than the population of Hyderabad–travel on the Mumbai rail network every week day on 2,800 services with the highest passenger density in the world.
A woman was killed after being hit by a train at Mumbai’s Bandra station on July 19, 2018, while trying to cross the tracks with her two kids who were injured, Times of India reported on July 19, 2018.
In another incident, a 50-year old banker died after she slipped into the gap between the train and a platform at Borivali station, First Post reported on July 13, 2018.
Mumbai’s Elphinstone station was renamed Prabhadevi on July 19, 2018, which led to questions about renaming stations instead of focusing on the city’s crumbling rail infrastructure.
Did bridges stop falling because we renamed Elphinstone Road station as Prabhadevi ! #justasking #mumbaiquirks The money spent on renaming could have filled a few potholes
— Ravi Subramanian (@subramanianravi) July 19, 2018
Hello Govt!! People are losing lives due to potholes, bridges are collapsing, everyday we have kms of traffic jams, Arabian Sea is throwing garbage back at us,infrastructure is collapsing.
What are you doing about it??
We changed Elphinstone Road Station name to Prabhadevi
— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 19, 2018
Stupidity.. Improve the service (timelines, food hygiene, security at platform & ladies coaches) .. by changing Elphinstone to Prabhadevi wouldn't affect anything to daily Mumbaikars commuters.
— Sachin Patil सातारकर व मुंबईकर
