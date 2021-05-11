84% in Maharashtra want lockdown curbs to continue till May 31: Study

A new study by LocalCircles, a social media platform, notes that 84 per cent people in want restrictions to continue till May 31, as safety acquires greater importance during the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

continues to be the among the worst-affected states in the country, though the caseload has been coming down of late. Of the 84 per cent respondents wanting curbs to continue, 43 per cent said that all formats of retail should be permitted to home deliver products, while 41 per cent say that the existing restrictions, permitting essential retail only to operate, is fine.

10,502 respondents from 30 districts in the state participated in the online study, which was held between May 5 and May 9, before the current restrictions come to an end on May 14.



