86% farmer groups supported 3 repealed laws: SC-appointed panel found

A panel of experts constituted by the of India to study the three farm acts found that 86 per cent of organisations representing more than 3 crore farmers supported the laws the central government repealed last year after months-long protests.

The high powered panel, whose recommendations are of little consequence now, advocated retaining the three acts and suggested that states may be allowed flexibility in implementing and designing them with the central government’s approval.

It had in fact said that a repeal or long suspension of the controversial farm acts would be ‘unfair’ to the silent majority who supported the laws.

The panel was constituted by the in January 2020 while staying the implementation of the three laws.

It initially had four members; eminent agriculture economist Ashok Gulati, Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra) president Anil Ghanwat, International Food Policy Research Institute's Pramod Kumar Joshi and Bhupinder Singh Mann, president of a faction of the Bhartiya Kisan Union.

Mann later recused himself.

The panel’s report said that some alternative mechanisms for dispute settlement--through civil courts or arbitration mechanisms such as farmer courts--may be provided to the stakeholders. The recommendations are expected to be made public soon.

Absence of proper dispute settlement mechanism that will push farmers towards the whims and fancies of large corporates alongside limited role of state governments in running and monitoring agriculture marketing done through mandis which would have diminished their role and existence has been one of the main points of arguments of the year-long farmers protest on Delhi Borders.

The panel meanwhile, also suggested that there should be a mechanism to strengthen the agricultural infrastructure through cooperatives and Farmer Producer organizations (FPOs), while an agriculture marketing council with all states and UTs as members may be formed for implementation of the acts.

Farmers protests

Immediately after the three acts were implemented through ordinances, protests against them broke out in several parts of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, which are largely the grain bowls of the country.

The agitation that started as stray protests in some villages of Punjab gathered steam over time and spread to Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The chief demand of the agitating farmers has been repeal of the three acts along with a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The protests reached a crescendo when thousands of farmers from Punjab and elsewhere marched towards the capital Delhi in 2020 and decided to block the main entry points once they were denied entry.

The Centre, on its part, held 11 rounds of discussions with the protesting farmers and even offered to amend some of provisions without much success, as the protestors struck to their main demand of repeal of the acts.

The violent events of January 26 2021, when scores of agitating farmers deviated from a fixed tractor rally route and forced entry into the main thoroughfares, leading to pitched battles with the police, was seen as a big setback for the stir but the forced eviction of Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait and his emotional outburst revived the sagging morale of the agitators.

And within days, western Uttar Pradesh became the new epicenter of the protests, which shifted from Punjab and Haryana.

In between, the intervened and decided to constitute a high-powered panel of experts to study the three laws and suggest a way forward.

The panel was rejected by the protesting farmers as it consisted of people known to have favoured the laws in some forum or the other.

After almost a year of protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, announced to repeal all the three laws.

Other recommendations by the panel

*Recommendation regarding farmers produce trade and commerce (promotion and facilitation) Act 2020*

*Development of price information and market intelligence system to facilitate efficient 'price discovery' and strengthen the bargaining power of the farmers.

* Terms of reference of CACP can be expanded to collate, analyze and disseminate price information.

* Convert existing APMCs to revenue generating entities by making them hubs of agri-business.