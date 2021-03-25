88% of Covid-19 deaths in India in age group of 45 years and above: Centre

Around 88 per cent of Covid fatalities in India were of those aged 45 and above, data showed. It is for this age group that vaccination has been opened up from April 1.

The Union said the case fatality ratio for the age group over 45 was 2.85 per cent.

The government has shown grave concern over the rise in cases in some states, taking India towards a second wave. In some of these states, the pace of vaccination has also been slow.

The has asked states like Punjab to ramp up vaccination facilities. Participation of the private sector in the vaccination drive also ranges from around 20 per cent to 50 per cent. While 10 states have vaccinated all healthcare workers, there are some that have achieved 62-65 per cent coverage.

V K Paul, member-health, NITI Aayog, also stressed that there was no signal for thrombosis or blood clotting in the use of Covishield in the country.

“Advisory has gone from WHO that Covishield is safe. There is no risk of blood clotting-related complications suspected in some nations.”



