9 killed as autorickshaw rams into bus in West Bengal's Birbum district

At least nine persons, including eight women farm labourers, died when an autorickshaw and a state transport bus collided on Highway-60 in Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday afternoon, a senior police officer said.



The incident occurred at Mallarpur near Rampurhat when the overcrowded autorickshaw collided head-on with the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus.



Birbhum district Superintendent of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi said that the eight women were passengers of the three-wheeler and the ninth victim its driver.



The women were returning home from a paddy field, he said.



Their bodies have been taken to Arambagh hospital, where post mortem would be conducted, the SP said.



The bus was on its way to Durgapur from Arambagh when the collision occurred.

