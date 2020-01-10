91 rapes and 80 murders on average reported daily in 2018: NCRB data

An average of 80 murders, 289 kidnappings and 91 rapes were reported daily across the country in 2018, said the Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its report ‘Crime in India’ in 2018, released on Wednesday. According to the NCRB, though the overall crime numbers show an increase of 1.3 per cent in registration of cases over 2017 (50,07,044 cases), crime rate per 100,000 population has come down from 388.6 in 2017 to 383.5 in 2018. "West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Goa, Chandigarh, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry reported zero suicides of farmers/cultivators as well as agricultural labourers," the NCRB report said. The NCRB, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state with 16.9 per cent share of the country's population, has reported comparatively lower percentage share of suicidal deaths, accounting for only 3.6 per cent of the total suicides in the country in 2018.

Delhi has reported the highest number of suicides (2,526) among UTs, followed by Puducherry (500).



