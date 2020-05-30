938 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu, total at 21,184

The number of Covid-19 cases in rose by 938 taking the total to 21,184 on Saturday, with Chennai continuing to report the highest number of positive cases.

The state Health Department said that 938 persons, including 82 persons from other states and countries, tested positive for the virus taking the total tally to 21,184. The statement also said six Covid-19 patients succumbed to disease taking the total death toll to 160.

Chennai with its high density of population continued to see the highest number of infections at 616 taking the total tally to 13,980. The Chengalpattu district reported 94 positive cases and most of the cases were reported at places located near the city, but coming under Chengalpattu district.





As on Saturday, cases in Chennai stood at 13,980, followed by Chengalpattu (1,094), Tiruvallur (902) and Kancheepuram (390).

On Saturday 12,605 samples were tested taking the total to 479,000. Testing of 636 samples is underway.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 has gone up to 1,239.

The total number of active cases in stands at 9,021.