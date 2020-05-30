Coronavirus LIVE: 260 deaths, 8000 cases in a day; India tally hits 173,491
Covid19India: The government is likely to announce details of Lockdown 5.0 today. Catch coronavirus, lockdown updates and other related stories here
Policemen giving flowers to doctors as a tribute for their fight against coronavirus, outside the maternity hospital, in Srinagar on Wednesday.
Coronavirus update: India has reported 269 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. This is the first time that more than 200 Covid-related deaths have been registered in a 24-hour period. Of the 269 fatalities across India, 116 were reported in Maharashtra alone. The country on Saturday also saw its biggest single-day spike in the number of new cases added, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in India to 173,491. With only a day left before Lockdown 4.0 ends, the government is likely to reveal today its lockdown 5.0 strategy, which may allow malls and restaurants to reopen, with restrictions limited only to containment zones. There is also a possibility that religious places may be allowed to function. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already allowed religious places to reopen in her state from June 1.
Among all Indian states, Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases, at 62,228.
Amid a recessionary outlook for the current financial year, India on Friday released the official economic growth estimates for the January-March quarter and full financial year FY20. India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth fell to an 11-year low of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20, with private investment and manufacturing worsening in the March quarter because of the Covid-19 lockdown, the data showed.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 6,026,375, and 366,418 people have died from the disease so far.
