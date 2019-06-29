A break in the silken thread: Banarasi weavers are crying to be heard

When Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, we thought, here’s a man who will do something for us,” says Razi Haider, a weaver who runs a workshop where diligent young men toil on a shuttle and loom to produce the most exquisite pieces of silk and brocade you can imagine. “Sadly, nothing happened,” he says. The weavers of Mubarakpur are not salesmen.

They’re artists. They’re designers for whom the power loom is an abhorrence. Everything woven here is made on the handloom, employing as many as four men on one piece of fabric: Two working the shuttles, ...