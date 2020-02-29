A Kerala NGO that's helping young minds become entrepreneurs with a cause

“Be the change you want to see.” It is likely that for all its familiarity, few adopt this mantra to bring about positive social change. Gautham Ravindran, all of 23, is one such exception.

The law graduate is the founder of 360 Degree, a Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO that works towards shaping young minds to become change makers and find innovative solutions for civic issues. Speaking to Business Standard, he says: “Social entrepreneurship has emerged as a recognisable field in development work. We aim to invest in young people to promote positive social change ...