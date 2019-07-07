A perfect environmental storm and opportunity for India to think globally

Six-year-old Kaalu drinks water from the almost dry Ken riverbed in Banda, in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh. This image of a young boy bent over a sheet of almost-vanishing, shallow water, is part of a story run by India Today this June, entitled, “Scenes from a Deadly Drought”.

The article goes on to inform us that nearly half of India is suffering from drought, with water in the reservoirs depleting and the delayed monsoon crippling lives. This story is not a new one and will be repeated indefinitely till we understand how we are misusing water and learn to mend ...