A pilot programme in Bihar sensitises CRPF men about gender issues

“I am going to do the washing.” “I am going to cook.” “I am going to make chai.” “I am going to dress my children for school.” “I am going to sweep and mop in my house.” These simple commitments come from an unlikely source: the combat-ready men of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), India’s largest Central Armed Police Force.

At the CRPF Group Centre in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, officers Piyush Bhardwaj and Vijay Kumar, along with Inspector Rajiv Kumar, lead the session. Before they begin, Bhardwaj ...