A place on the India, Pakistan border where faith triumphs nationalism

One could mistake it for another under-construction flyover in an Indian city if it wasn’t for two fences and the no-man’s land in between.

At Dera Baba Nanak, on the international border between India and Pakistan, a bunch of Sikh pilgrims have ascended the viewpoint where till recently the Border Security Force (BSF) had installed a pair of binoculars. Sikh pilgrims, through the binoculars, could get a view of the Gurudwara roughly 4 km across the fence in Pakistan’s Kartarpur town and say a silent prayer looking at the place where Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru, ...