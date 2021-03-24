A year since lockdown, Maha, Mumbai set new record highs of Covid-19 cases

On the eve of the first anniversary of the nationwide of March 25, 2020, and marked stunning new highs of Covid-19 case, health officials said here on Wednesday.

The city recorded 5,185 new cases – up from the previous high of 3,779 (March 21), and the caseload has shot up to 374,611 now – the highest in the country.

Indicating a worsening of the Covid-19 situation, the city has 30,760 ‘active (ill) cases’ currently and with 6 deaths today, there have been 11,606 deaths till date in the country’s commercial capital, which is also highest in the country.

recorded a fresh peak of 31,855 – up from the previous high of 30,535 registered on March 21 – and state tally went up to 25,64,881 till date, three days after crossing the 2.50 million mark.

A day after touching 132 deaths – the first time lapsing into 3-digit figures since Dec. 4 – the recorded 95 fatalities and the total deaths have reached 53,684, with the worst-hit Mumbai, Pune and Nashik circles contributing maximum to the toll.

The state recovery rate dropped from 88.73 percent to 88.21 percent, while the death rate stood at 2.09 percent, compared with 2.12 percent a day earlier, and the number of ‘active cases’ jumped up from 230,641 to 247,299.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation shot up from 11,77,265 to 12,68,094 while those shunted to institutional quarantine increased from 11,887 to 13,499 on Wednesday.