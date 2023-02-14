JUST IN
Air India seals record aviation order for 470 Airbus and Boeing planes
US heavy bombers at Aero India 2023 mark strategic partnership with India
A350 is centerpiece of Air India's long-haul strategy: Airbus India chief
Kolkata to host International Seafood Show, with focus on G20 countries
India leapfrogged 40 yrs of development with DPI: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant
Reserve Bank announces second global hackathon, winner to get Rs 40 lakh
Explained: How J&K's lithium find can be India's white oil moment
BCCI signs up Saudi Tourism as IPL sponsor; replaces Unacademy
BJP received Rs 614 cr as donation, Cong Rs 94 crore in 2021-22: ADR
Tata Boeing Aerospace ships first vertical fin structure for Boeing 737
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Kolkata to host International Seafood Show, with focus on G20 countries
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

A350 is centerpiece of Air India's long-haul strategy: Airbus India chief

Remi Maillard says first A350 will be delivered before end of this year; it only takes 11 days to qualify an A320 plane pilot into an A350 pilot

Topics
Air India | Airbus Boeing | Civil Aviation

Deepak Patel & Aneesh Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Air India

The A350 wide-body plane is the centrepiece of Air India’s strategy for long-haul flights and its delivery will begin this year, Rémi Maillard, president and managing director of Airbus India and South Asia, said on Tuesday.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 21:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU