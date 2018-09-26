Aadhaar SC verdict LIVE updates: CBSE, UGC cannot make Aadhaar mandatory

No child can be denied any schemes if they are not able to bring their Aadhaar number. School admission cannot be on the basis of Aadhaar. Sikri J: Enrolment of children only with parental consent. They should be given an option to exit on attaining majority. Issue 2: Does Aadhaar act violates right to privacy. Says they have examined only Section 7 and 8 for this purpose. Issue 2 conclusion by Sikri J: Purpose of the Act is legitimate. Rational connection to purpose is satisfied. Balancing test satisfied by the Act as Aadhaar only collects minimal data. Issue 1: Does Aadhaar create a surveillance state and therefore unconstitutional? Issue 1 conclusion: Profiling not possible using aadhaar. Sufficient safeguards to disallow it. However some provisions are struck down. Section 57 struck down. Private companies cannot insist on Aadhaar. National security exception for disclosure of Aaadhar information as per Seciton 33(2) struck down by Judgment of Justice Sikri. Justice Sikri: Education has taken us from thumb impression to signature, technology has taken us from signature to thumb impression.

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce its final verdict on a clutch of petitions against Aadhaar, the government's unique identification number for citizens. The 12-digit Unique Identification Number was made compulsory for availing of various services, including bank accounts, PAN cards, cellphone services, passport and even driving licences. Over one billion Indians have already signed up for Aadhaar, set up to be a secure form of digital identification for citizens to be used for government services.



Earlier, a five-judge constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had on May 10 reserved the verdict on the matter after a marathon hearing that went on for 38 days, spanning four-and-half months.