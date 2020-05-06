Aarogya Setu team responds to French hacker; says app safe and sound

Responding to French hacker Robert Baptiste, who goes by the pseudonym Elliot Alderson on Twitter, the Aarogya Setu team said it has replied to the issues raised by the hacker.

On Tuesday night, Alderson tweeted, "Hi @SetuAarogya, A security issue has been found in your app. The privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake. Can you contact me in private? Regards, PS: @RahulGandhi was right"

In a follow-up tweet, he said, "49 minutes after this tweet, @IndianCERT and @NICMeity contacted me. Issue has been disclosed to them"

Aarogya Setu is the Indian government's contact tracing app, which has been the subject of some criticism from both political opponents and privacy experts over how much data it collects and how it is used.

On May 2, Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, calling Aarogya Setu a "sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight — raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent."

The government, through guidelines issued for extension of the Covid-19 related on May 2, had made the use of Aarogya Setu mandatory in containment zones as well as for all public and private entity employees, raising questions about the privacy, legality and efficacy of such a measure.

Early Wednesday morning, the Aarogy Setu app handle on Twitter put out a response to the issues raised by Alderson.

On the issue of the app fetching user location on a few occasions, the response said: "This is by design and clearly detailed in the privacy policy... We fetch a user's location and store on the server in a secure, encrypted, anonymised manner -at the time of registration, at the time of self-assessment, when a user submits their contact tracing data voluntarily through the app or when we fetch the contact tracing data of a user after they have turned Covid-19 positive."

Another issue raised by the French hacker was that a user can get the Covid-19 stats displayed on Home Screen by changing the radius and latitude-longitude by using a script.

In response, the Aarogya Setu team said radius parameters can take one of three pre-fixed parameters and the way the programming call works for the radius location does not compromise any user's personal or sensitive data.

"No personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk by this We are continuously testing and upgrading our systems. Team Aarogya Setu assures everyone that no data or security breach has been identified," Aarogya Setu added in its response.

Alderson acknowledged the response and said, "Basically, you said "nothing to see here". We will see. I will come back to you tomorrow."