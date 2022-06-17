About a third of vehicles sold in India will be electric by 2030: Report

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices this month amid rise in input costs
Maruti Suzuki names Hisashi Takeuchi as new Managing Director and CEO
Maruti to invest Rs 18k cr in Sonipat plant to roll out 1 milion units/year
Japan's Suzuki to invest $1.4 billion for EVs, batteries at India factory
Maruti Suzuki India launches new XL6 priced at Rs 11.29 lakh onwards
-
Close to a third of all vehicles sold in India are expected to be electric by 2030, but they will mostly be two- and three-wheelers, as expensive battery-powered cars would be outside the reach of many consumers in the world’s fourth-largest automobile market.
By that time, nearly one in every 10 electric vehicles sold worldwide will be in India, and EV sales will cross 10 million units from just 400,000 last year, according to a report by Arthur D. Little released this week. Passenger cars will still make up only 5% of the battery-powered transport, authors including Barnik Chitran Maitra and Andreas Schlosser wrote in the report.
India’s adoption of electric vehicles have lagged other major markets, even though the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases has vowed to turn net carbon zero by 2070. A sparse charging network and expensive upfront cost of clean vehicles have deterred India’s value-conscious buyers, who are used to buying cheap, no-frills gasoline cars.
In India, electric scooters, and not cars, are leading the switch to cleaner transport, but that has faced its own challenges. Several electric scooters have caught fire in recent months due to a lack of proper testing and research for the nation’s hot climate and potholed roads, further threatening the nascent adoption of EVs. Electric vehicles made up only 2% of total automobile sales in India in 2021, compared with 4% in China and 10% in UK, according to the report.
Foreign direct investment in India’s electric vehicle industry is expected to touch $20 billion by 2030, the report predicted. Investments will be boosted by transfer of technology, as well as alliances between local automakers and global electric vehicle companies, according to the report. In 2021, India’s EV industry attracted investments worth $6 billion.
Growing EV investments by established carmakers, including the nation’s biggest player, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., combined with government subsidies, will expedite the transition in the long run, the authors said. EV adoption rate will first pick up in bigger cities as Indian automakers forge more partnerships, and startups attract more funding, they said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU