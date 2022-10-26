JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani Group to start taxi service with aggregators in its airport cities

The Group operates airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Mangaluru

Topics
Adani Group | Gautam Adani | Airports in India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gautam Adani

Adani group may soon launch a fleet of passenger vehicles that will list in the ride aggregators in 7 cities where the group operates airports, a report in Economic Times (ET) said.

The company is reportedly in talks with Uber to chalk out a plan to make it operational. The two companies recently announced a partnership under which Adani Airports now has dedicated pick-up zones for Uber at 5 of its 7 airports, ET said.

"This is part of the Adani Group’s strategy to build ancillary offerings that support the airport business growth," a person aware of the matter told ET.

"For players like Uber and Ola, entry of a large participant in the fleet operator segment could come as a shot in the arm," another person told ET.

The Ahmedabad-based, Gautam Adani-led group has been investing in companies to complement its airport business.

Adani group in October acquired aircraft maintenance company AirWorks for Rs 400 crore. Earlier, it picked a 74 per cent stake in the Flemingo Travel Retail. It also acquired a 20 per cent stake in Cleartrip in October 2021.

The group operates airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Mangaluru. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, taxi-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola have faced a supply problem with drivers staying away, ET said.

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 15:09 IST

