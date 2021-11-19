JUST IN
What have you done on hate content: Delhi Assembly panel asks Facebook
Business Standard

AEFI case reporting slows as vaccinations pick up, shows data

According to the latest data, 569 AEFI cases were reported between August and November 16

Sohini Das 

COVID gene Oxford study
An AEFI is any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and which does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine (Representational Image: Bloomberg)

A recent review of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) reporting during the Covid-19 pandemic (till July 2021) showed the overall reporting of AEFI cases (per 100,000 population) declined as vaccinations expanded to include more sections of the population.

According to the latest data, 569 AEFI cases were reported between August and November 16.

An AEFI is any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and which does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine. Week-wise data from the health ministry showed that on Week 3 since Covid-19 vaccinations started in January, 5,105 AEFI cases were reported.

chart


If one measures this as AEFI cases reported per 100,000 of vaccine doses administered the number comes to 322. By Week 9, overall AEFI case reporting dipped to 329 cases, and only 5 cases per 100,000 vaccine doses administered. By Week 29, only 249 cases were reported, working out to be two cases per 100,000 vaccine doses administered by then.

India slowly opened up vaccinations to more sections of the population — on March 1 for those above 60 years and with people with serious co-morbidities, from April 1, vaccination was opened for those above 45 years, and from May 1 everyone above 18 years was allowed to take a Covid-19 jab.

First Published: Fri, November 19 2021. 01:43 IST

