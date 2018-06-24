Afraid of men in Khaki? Here are the 5 states where police are most feared

A new report reveals fresh facts about the way Indians look at policing and the The Status of Policing in India-2018 was released in May by Common Cause, an NGO, and Lokniti Programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). Sikhs and residents report the highest incidence of fear.

Among religious communities, the Sikhs feared the the most and the the least, the report found. State-wise distribution showed high levels (46 per cent) of fear of the in and follow in this respect.





ALSO READ: Violence cost India's GDP over $1 trn in 2017; $595 per person: IEP report

The report further found that poorer Sikhs are more likely to be scared of the police. But this is true of all religious groups. If we consider the upper classes among all religions, the Sikhs (37 per cent) are much more likely than the (14 per cent) or the (9 per cent) to fear the police. The trend could be linked to the history of violence in Punjab in the last four decades and how the police responded to it, especially in the 1990s, when militancy peaked in the state.

The and the in the south are most likely to fear the police. There is a general perception that the in the Hindi heartland fear the police more than anywhere else.

But the report found that the Muslims in south India, particularly in Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, are more likely to be fearful of the police than those living elsewhere.

