After 10 days, Chennai reports less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

After 10 days, the number of Chennai cases was below 1,000 in Chennai today. In Tamil Nadu as many as 1,515 people, including 919 in Chennai, tested positive for over the past 24-hours.

Tamil Nadu Health Department has said that 1,515 persons turned into Covid-19 patients in the state taking the total tally till date to 48,019.





The number of deaths too went up to 49 persons taking the total to 528.

The number of Covid-19 persons discharged from various hospitals on Tuesday was 1,438 and taking the total number of cured to 26,782.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 20,706.



The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 2,444.

The state capital Chennai continued to lead the Covid-19 infection table with 919 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 34,245.