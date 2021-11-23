After farm Acts' repeal, govt may table seeds Bill in Winter Session

The Centre, after the repeal of the farm Acts, may bring in another important piece of legislation concerning farmers in the form of the long-pending Seeds Bill. This will be in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament.

Sources said the draft Seeds Bill, in the way it was prepared in 2019, sought to overcome several of the shortcomings of the Seeds Bill of 2004, which was proposed to replace the Seeds Act of 1966. However, the 2004 Bill could not be cleared owing to deficiencies in it. The draft Seeds Bill of 2019 regulates the quality of seeds sold and facilitates ...