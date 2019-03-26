JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

In poll season, Facebook will give people hoax alarm: Samidh Chakrabarti
Business Standard

After Jet bailout, Vijay Mallya criticises PSBs for 'double standards'

Only wish the same was done for Kingfisher, said Mallya in a tweet

Press Trust of India 

Vijay Mallya
File photo of Vijay Mallya

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday criticised public sector banks for “double standards" under the current NDA regime for their intervention to bail out Jet Airways while the same lenders made his Kingfisher airlines "fail ruthlessly".

In a series of tweets reacting to banks, led by State Bank of India, taking over management control of troubled Jet, Mallya said: "...Only wish the same was done for Kingfisher".

"Happy to see that PSU banks have bailed out Jet Airways, saving jobs, connectivity and enterprise," he said.

In another tweet, he said: “The same PSU banks let India's finest airline with the best employees and connectivity fail ruthlessly. Double standards under NDA." Mallya, who is facing extradition to India from the UK, lamented that his efforts to save Kingfisher Airlines was "not recognised and instead slammed in every possible way".
First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 23:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements