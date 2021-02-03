After two days of peace, Opposition protests return, rock both Houses

-
After two days of peaceful sittings, fireworks returned in both Houses of Parliament. Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day without transacting substantial business as Congress and other Opposition members created an uproar demanding discussion on the issue of farmers' protest over the three new farm bills.
The House was first adjourned for about 40 minutes till 10:30 am, then till 11:30 am and then to 12:30 pm.
When the House re-assembled at 12:30 pm, protesting members again trooped in the Well raising slogans, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn proceedings for the day.
Before adjourning the House, the Deputy Chairman appealed to members to return to their seats and follow Covid-19 protocols. However, they did not heed to his requests.
Four bills were listed for consideration and passing in the legislative business for the day. They were: The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020; The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019; The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020; and The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020.
Lok Sabha
The issue of ongoing farmer agitation against three farm laws rocked the Lok Sabha, resulting in repeated disruptions and forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House for the day.
When the House reassembled after initial adjournments at 7 pm, Birla asked BJP member Locket Chatterjee to initiate the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address amid sloganeeering by the opposition members.
Chatterjee began her speech by praising the government for deciding to celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 as 'Prakram Diwas' every year. The member from the poll-bound state of West Bengal continued her address amid the din.
After repeated appeals by the speaker and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi failed to calm the agitated members, Birla adjourned the House for the day.
Earlier, the proceedings of the House were adjourned for about an hour till 7 pm after opposition members disrupted the Question Hour to press for repeal of the farm laws.
As soon as the proceedings started, opposition members from parties including the Congress, DMK and the Trinamool Congress trooped into the Well of the House, raising slogans demanding repeal of the three "black" laws.
Members from the Shiv Sena were seen raising slogans from the aisles. Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal was also seen holding a poster demanding repeal of the contentious agriculture legislations.
Birla urged the members to return to their seats and follow the Covid-19 protocol. He said that in the ongoing Question Hour, questions related to farmers were listed and members can raise their issues at that time.
He also said during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, members can raise these issues. But opposition members refused to relent, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings repeatedly.
