AGR: SC asks govt to chalk up plan to recover dues from bankrupt telcos

Apex court observed that the government may be unable to recover dues from bankrupt firms; adjourns hearing to August 14

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

There is still no clarity on the time period to be given to telcos for repayment of the dues

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the government to prepare a plan to recover adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues from bankrupt telcos. The top court adjourned hearing in the matter to August 14.

The SC observed that the Centre may be unable to recover AGR dues from firms undergoing insolvency proceedings which include Reliance Communications, Aircel and Videocon Communications.

A bench comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah heard the case.

In the last hearing, dated July 20, the SC had asked the department of telecommunications (DoT) to submit insolvency proceeding details of bankrupt telcos that together owe an estimated Rs 38,964 crore.

The top court had also reserved its order on staggered payment of AGR dues by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices.

There is still no clarity on the time period to be given to telcos for repayment of the dues.
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 18:54 IST

