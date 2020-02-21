Ahmedabad is being polished and buffed for Trump. Some of it is disturbing

It doesn’t get bigger than this for Ahmedabad.

The mercantile city from the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the past, is all set to roll out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump. Come February 24, Trump and Modi’s cavalcade will travel over a 22-km stretch from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Sabarmati Ashram before proceeding to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, also called the Motera Stadium and touted as the world’s largest cricketing ...