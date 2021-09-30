AIIB to extend $356 mn loan for Chennai Metro Rail expansion

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $356.67-million for the expansion of the system.

Phase-2 of the will span the area from the Lighthouse in the east to Poonamalee Bypass in the west. This will ensure seamless multimodal transport across Chennai, by providing integrated access to suburban rail, bus stations and the city’s main airport, the Beijing-based multilateral funding agency said in a statement.

has approved 28 projects amounting to $6.7 billion in India, with the energy and transport sectors having received the lion's share of the institution's financing.

This project is aligned with AIIB’s mandate to support high-quality and sustainable infrastructure. The improvement and integration of the transport sector in Chennai will further promote trade and economic growth, said D J Pandian, Vice President, Investment Operations, The project will be implemented by the Limited.

The project’s design and construction will have environmentally friendly features to help reduce its carbon footprint. In addition to solar panels installed on the roofs of the elevated stations, the project will have dedicated spaces for bicycles and green vehicles. The project also integrates climate change resilience features to reduce its vulnerability to climate-related events.