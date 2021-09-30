AIIB to extend $356 mn loan for Chennai Metro Rail expansion

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $356.67-million loan for the expansion of the Chennai metro rail system.
Phase-2 of the Chennai Metro Rail will span the area from the Lighthouse in the east to Poonamalee Bypass in the west. This will ensure seamless multimodal transport across Chennai, by providing integrated access to suburban rail, bus stations and the city’s main airport, the Beijing-based multilateral funding agency said in a statement.
AIIB has approved 28 projects amounting to $6.7 billion in India, with the energy and transport sectors having received the lion's share of the institution's financing.
This project is aligned with AIIB’s mandate to support high-quality and sustainable infrastructure. The improvement and integration of the transport sector in Chennai will further promote trade and economic growth, said D J Pandian, Vice President, Investment Operations, AIIB. The project will be implemented by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited.
The project’s design and construction will have environmentally friendly features to help reduce its carbon footprint. In addition to solar panels installed on the roofs of the elevated stations, the project will have dedicated spaces for bicycles and green vehicles. The project also integrates climate change resilience features to reduce its vulnerability to climate-related events.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU