Air Force, HAL in tussle over control of Tejas fighter production

The Indian Air Force (IAF), which has long opposed the large-scale induction of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), could soon be given charge of manufacturing the fighter jet in the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) complex in Bengaluru. And Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has so far not toured the facilities of HAL, is poised to accept the IAF’s bid for control.

HAL remains India’s only aircraft manufacturer, The defence ministry, the IAF and HAL have all declined to comment on this development. However, authoritative ministry sources say an announcement ...