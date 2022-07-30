JUST IN

AirAsia India Pay Day Sale brings affordable fares for domestic travel

AirAsia India has introduced a Pay Day sale with prices as low as Rs 1,499. The idea of the Pay Day sale is to make short aerial routes like Delhi-Jaipur affordable for all

Zuhair Zaidi 
AirAsia

Flight prices have always been a major concern for middle-class families. While prices are exclusive and high for most airlines operating in India, AirAsia India has come up with discounted fares across India for shorter aerial routes. The offer is available for bookings from July 28, 2022 to July 31, 2022 for travel between August 15, 2022 and December 31, 2022.

AirAsia India's competitors SpiceJet, Vistara and Indigo are also offering reasonable rates for short trips, but nothing as low as Rs 1,499. The airlines continue to be among the most punctual airlines in the country, as reported by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

AirAsia India Pay Day Sale 2022

You can book your AirAsia India flight now, and travel later anywhere between August 15 and December 31, 2022. The announcement was made on the official website (www.AirAsia.co.in), mobile and major booking platforms.

Currently, AirAsia is expanding its network to Lucknow with operations starting from August 5, 2022. It will offer direct flights to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa, Mumbai and Delhi. Besides, you can conveniently travel to Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati and Hyderabad in one stop.

Regulations, Terms and Conditions on Pay Day Sale

The offer is only valid on AirAsia India (I5) flights and is non-transferable, and exchangeable for cash or other products. Since seats are limited, they may not be available for all dates, routes or flights. The limited inventory offer is available on a first-come-first-save basis. If the offer is sold out, regular fares will be featured for booking.
First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 12:21 IST

