AirAsia India Pay Day Sale brings affordable fares for domestic travel

Flight prices have always been a major concern for middle-class families. While prices are exclusive and high for most airlines operating in India, India has come up with discounted fares across India for shorter aerial routes. The offer is available for bookings from July 28, 2022 to July 31, 2022 for travel between August 15, 2022 and December 31, 2022.

India's competitors SpiceJet, Vistara and Indigo are also offering reasonable rates for short trips, but nothing as low as Rs 1,499. The airlines continue to be among the most punctual airlines in the country, as reported by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

India Pay Day Sale 2022

You can book your flight now, and travel later anywhere between August 15 and December 31, 2022. The announcement was made on the official website (www.AirAsia.co.in), mobile and major booking platforms.

Currently, AirAsia is expanding its network to Lucknow with operations starting from August 5, 2022. It will offer direct flights to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa, Mumbai and Delhi. Besides, you can conveniently travel to Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati and Hyderabad in one stop.

Regulations, Terms and Conditions on Pay Day Sale

The offer is only valid on (I5) flights and is non-transferable, and exchangeable for cash or other products. Since seats are limited, they may not be available for all dates, routes or flights. The limited inventory offer is available on a first-come-first-save basis. If the offer is sold out, regular fares will be featured for booking.