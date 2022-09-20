AirAsia offers 5 million free seats to celebrate its rapid comeback

-
Asia's low-fare carrier, AirAsia, is reportedly offering five million free seats to its passengers to celebrate its rapid comeback. According to a report in Mint, the airlines launched a sale on tickets on September 19. The customers can buy tickets with offers till September 25.
The report further said that the offers will be valid if the travel dates lie between January 1, 2023, and October 28, 2023.
The offer can be availed on the airline's website and mobile application. It can be availed by clicking on the "Flights" icon on the app or website.
“ We wish to thank our loyal passengers who have had our back through thick and thin with the biggest ever FREE Seats* campaign. Not only have we resumed many of our much-loved routes, but we’re also introducing new and exciting ones for greater value and choice," Karen Chan, group chief commercial officer, AirAsia, was quoted as saying by Mint.
"This extra special sale was also put together to celebrate our 21st birthday and the gradual reopening of borders worldwide and with all of that, we encourage everyone to take advantage of our Big sale and commitment to always make air travel accessible to everyone. As always we expect the best value fares will be snapped up fast which is why we urge value seekers to get in quick," Chan added.
The offer is available to travellers from several ASEAN countries like Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.
Two months ago, AirAsia had given away free trips to passengers.
