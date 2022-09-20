JUST IN
AirAsia offers 5 million free seats to celebrate its rapid comeback
Majority of donations in India made to religious organisations: Report
Railways explores direct leap to 5G to revive outdated train safety systems
Data story: India logs 4,043 Covid cases; active tally declines marginally
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Gujarat's National Mayors' Conference today
Special court rejects CBI closure report on Karnataka IAS officer's death
Prez Murmu approves appointment of directors to 8 IITs: Education ministry
Odisha adopts community action plan for climate resilience in coastal areas
Top Headlines: Stricter framework for FPI owners, India Inc's capex, & more
Bihar Cricket Association cannot make amendments to its constitution: SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Majority of donations in India made to religious organisations: Report
Business Standard

AirAsia offers 5 million free seats to celebrate its rapid comeback

The offers on AirAsia tickets will be valid if travel dates lie between January 1, 2023, and October 28, 2023

Topics
BS Web Reports | AirAsia | flight ticket

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image

Asia's low-fare carrier, AirAsia, is reportedly offering five million free seats to its passengers to celebrate its rapid comeback. According to a report in Mint, the airlines launched a sale on tickets on September 19. The customers can buy tickets with offers till September 25.

The report further said that the offers will be valid if the travel dates lie between January 1, 2023, and October 28, 2023.

The offer can be availed on the airline's website and mobile application. It can be availed by clicking on the "Flights" icon on the app or website.

“ We wish to thank our loyal passengers who have had our back through thick and thin with the biggest ever FREE Seats* campaign. Not only have we resumed many of our much-loved routes, but we’re also introducing new and exciting ones for greater value and choice," Karen Chan, group chief commercial officer, AirAsia, was quoted as saying by Mint.

"This extra special sale was also put together to celebrate our 21st birthday and the gradual reopening of borders worldwide and with all of that, we encourage everyone to take advantage of our Big sale and commitment to always make air travel accessible to everyone. As always we expect the best value fares will be snapped up fast which is why we urge value seekers to get in quick," Chan added.

The offer is available to travellers from several ASEAN countries like Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Two months ago, AirAsia had given away free trips to passengers.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on BS Web Reports

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 09:50 IST

`