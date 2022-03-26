Airlines to operate 930 daily flights to 40 countries in summer schedule

Domestic and foreign will operate around 930 daily flights with resumption of scheduled from Sunday. This is around 22.5 per cent lower than pre-Covid levels. In the winter schedule of 2019, operated around 1,200 daily. On Friday, around 120,000 passengers flew in/out of India on 714 flights.

Indian carriers have proposed 1,466 departures per week while foreign have planned 1,783 flights per week, according to data released by the Directorate General of on Saturday.

"A total 60 foreign airlines from 40 countries have been given approval to operate 1,783 frequencies to/from India during summer schedule 2022," the regulator said.

Domestic airlines will operate flights to 43 destinations in 27 countries. IndiGo will have the largest number of departures per week (505) amongst all airlines, followed by Air India (361) and Air India Express (340).

Among foreign carriers, Emirates will have the highest number of flights (170 per week) followed by Sri Lankan Airlines (128) and Oman Air (115).

Earlier this month, government announced resumption of scheduled international passenger flights from March 27 after a ban of two years. Resumption of scheduled mean an end to air transport bubbles, which had replaced regular scheduled flights over the past two years amid Covid.