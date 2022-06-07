Akal Takht chief accepts Centre's 'Z' category 'Sikh only' security detail

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, who had refused Centre's offer of 'Z' category security, has now given his consent to have the cover. His approval comes with a condition though.

He has agreed to have only ‘Sikh’ personnel as it will be easy for them to understand the religious code of conduct, according to a report by The Tribune on Tuesday.

Post his agreement, six Sikh guards from the have been deputed. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee task force, attached with the Jathedar, will continue to escort him.

According to the media report, once the full brigade will join the Jathedar’s cover, some will be deputed at his residence and office at Talwandi Sabo, some outside the Akal Takht Secretariat in Amritsar and rest will escort him during his programmes outside in a separate vehicle.

The security guards had been directed neither to enter any gurdwara nor the Jathedar's office, the report added.





Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and Jathedar is its appointed head. On Friday, the Jathadar had declined the security cover, saying it would have hindered his interaction with the public for propagating the Sikh religion. The Jathedar said he came to know about the Centre's decision through the media.

He, however, thanked the government for its offer. "I am thankful to the Centre for sparing a thought for the well-being of Akal Takht Jathedar, but I urge the government to take back the decision, if it was so," he said.

He said being the Jathedar of Akal Takht, his area of work is to propagate the Sikh religion, its principles and tenets and he has to travel within and outside the country for the purpose.

"In such situations, travelling with 'Z' category security is not feasible for me," he said.

officials said the decision to accord the country's second highest category security to the Sikh religious leader was taken in view of the enhanced threat perception.

On May 28, Bhagwant Mann-led state government had curtailed the security of 424 persons, including withdrawing half of the security of Jathedar. Jathedar had then returned the remaining three personnel as well.

Even though his security was restored, he refused to accept it saying Khalsa Panth and Sikh youths are enough to guard him.