Akal Takht chief accepts Centre's 'Z' category 'Sikh only' security detail

-
ALSO READ
How Prathap Chandra Reddy propelled Apollo Hospitals into a new orbit
Punjab election result LIVE: AAP wins 92 seats; Bhagwant Singh set to be CM
PM Narendra Modi's address on Guru Tegh Bahadur's anniversary: Highlights
Punjab polls: Here're average assets of candidates, elected MLAs since 2004
Live: India following ideals of Sikh gurus, says Modi at Red Fort event
-
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, who had refused Centre's offer of 'Z' category security, has now given his consent to have the cover. His approval comes with a condition though.
He has agreed to have only ‘Sikh’ security personnel as it will be easy for them to understand the religious code of conduct, according to a report by The Tribune on Tuesday.
Post his agreement, six Sikh security guards from the CRPF have been deputed. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee task force, attached with the Jathedar, will continue to escort him.
According to the media report, once the full brigade will join the Jathedar’s security cover, some will be deputed at his residence and office at Talwandi Sabo, some outside the Akal Takht Secretariat in Amritsar and rest will escort him during his programmes outside in a separate vehicle.
The security guards had been directed neither to enter any gurdwara nor the Jathedar’s office, the report added.
ALSO READ: Sikh should learn use of modern weapon: Akal Takht's Giani Harpreet Singh
Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and Jathedar is its appointed head. On Friday, the Jathadar had declined the security cover, saying it would have hindered his interaction with the public for propagating the Sikh religion. The Jathedar said he came to know about the Centre's decision through the media.
He, however, thanked the government for its offer. "I am thankful to the Centre for sparing a thought for the well-being of Akal Takht Jathedar, but I urge the government to take back the decision, if it was so," he said.
He said being the Jathedar of Akal Takht, his area of work is to propagate the Sikh religion, its principles and tenets and he has to travel within and outside the country for the purpose.
"In such situations, travelling with 'Z' category security is not feasible for me," he said.
Home ministry officials said the decision to accord the country's second highest category security to the Sikh religious leader was taken in view of the enhanced threat perception.
On May 28, Bhagwant Mann-led state government had curtailed the security of 424 persons, including withdrawing half of the security of Jathedar. Jathedar had then returned the remaining three personnel as well.
Even though his security was restored, he refused to accept it saying Khalsa Panth and Sikh youths are enough to guard him.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU