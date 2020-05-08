Ale Madrid: Why the Spanish capital should be on every beer lover's list

In April, Netflix came out with Brews Brothers, a comedy series about two siblings who run a brewing company in Los Angeles. The show has a decent plot and some zany characters to boot, but ends up being a dire — and doltish — attempt at beer comedy, an insufferable version of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

But if there’s something to take away from the series, it is the passion with which the two warring brothers brew their beer — always pushing the envelope and conjuring up new, exciting ales and lagers. Needless to say, passion — and deep ...