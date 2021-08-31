Alpha, Delta and more: Why coronavirus variants are causing alarm

-
ALSO READ
Chandigarh reports first case of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19
Delta variant accounts for 80% of new Covid cases: Govt expert panel chief
Now in 85 countries, Delta variant expected to become dominant lineage: WHO
UK reports 35,204 cases of Delta Covid -19 variant in last week, up by 46%
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
-
A succession of more-transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants has emerged over the past year, each harbouring a constellation of mutations. The most worrisome so far is the so-called delta variant.
Is delta more virulent?
Possibly as it appears patients are more likely to be hospitalised with delta than with the previously dominant alpha strain. A large UK study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases showed Covid-19 patients have a 2.3 times increased risk of being hospitalised within two weeks if they have delta compared with an alpha infection. That fit with an earlier study from Scotland that showed the risk of hospital admission was almost doubled in those with delta versus alpha. Doctors in India have linked delta to a broader array of Covid symptoms, including hearing impairment. Other evidence found delta had some propensity to evade antibody-based treatments and carries an increased risk of reinfection in those who have recovered from Covid caused by another strain.
How do variants affect the vaccines?
Scientists pay the most attention to mutations in the gene that encodes the virus’s spike protein, which plays a key role in its entry into cells and is targeted by vaccines. The four variants of concern — alpha, beta, gamma and delta — all carry multiple mutations affecting the spike protein. That raises questions about whether people who have developed antibodies to the “regular” or “wild type” strain — either from a vaccine or from having recovered from Covid — will be able to fight off the new variants. In most instances, the variants of concern do lead to a reduction in vaccine effectiveness of varying degrees, though the shots mostly retain their ability to protect against severe disease, according to the WHO.
What else is out there?
The WHO has highlighted the risk that more variants will emerge given the ongoing high rates of transmission globally. For example, scientists in South Africa reported in August a potential variant of interest dubbed C.1.2 that carries “concerning constellations of mutations”. It was first identified in May in the provinces of Mpumalanga and Gauteng, where Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, are situated. By August 13, it had been found in six of South Africa’s nine provinces as well as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, Portugal, New Zealand and Switzerland. Even in South Africa, as of late August, C.1.2 comprised just 2 per cent of the known SARS-CoV-2 variants spreading there.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU