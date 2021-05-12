Alumni of top institutes set up fundraiser to help fight Covid-19 crisis

As the second Covid-19 wave ravages the nation with shortage of cylinders, concentrators and medicines in almost every corner of India, alumni from prominent institutes such as National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, Indian School of Business, London School of Economics and Political Science, Lady Shriram College, Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad, etc, have come together to procure concentrators for the needy directly from China and Israel.

The group has tied up with large e-commerce and logistics players of the country for the smooth delivery of these life-saving concentrators. It has partnered with Swasti, an NGO, to reach the underserved sections of the society whose voices do not make it to social media.

The team has started a fundraising campaign to collect Rs 1 crore on the Milaap platform, of which they have so far met the target of Rs 77 lakh, while placing orders for 150 concentrators so far.

“The oxygen concentrators will be coming to the country in batches, starting Wednesday. India urgently needs at least 300,000 concentrators to save lives immediately. We went for speed and quality to help those who are most in need. This initiative will assist at least 1,000 covid patients in the coming months and save numerous lives,” said a volunteer of the initiative.

The initiative has got backing from marquee names such as upGrad cofounder Ronnie Screwvala and Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari so far.