Amarnath Yatra pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir after terror threat

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to leave the state fearing an attack by Pakistan-based terrorists

BS Web Desk & PTI 

Hindu pilgrims leave the holy cave of Lord Shiva after worshipping in Amarnath, southeast of Srinagar
Principal secretary home asked pilgrims to “curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible”

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to leave the state fearing an attack by Pakistan-based terrorists, said media reports.

"Last three to four days, we were getting specific and confirmed intelligence inputs that terrorists led by Pakistan and Pakistan Army are trying to target the Shri Amarnathji yatra which is going on," said Lt General KJS Dhillon, General Officer Commanding of Army's 15 Corps.

The Indian Express cited an order signed by Shaleen Kabra, principal secretary home, asking pilgrims to “curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible”.
First Published: Fri, August 02 2019. 17:15 IST

