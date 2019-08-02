Amarnath Yatra pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir after terror threat

-
ALSO READ
Amarnath Yatra 2019: The pilgrimage and communal harmony in pictures
Shekhar Gupta: Pakistan has pulled the trigger on itself
Pulwama attack: Reason, not emotions must drive our response to Pakistan
A book on workings of LeT and its symbiotic relationship with Pak's army
Ending MFN status for Pakistan an unprecedented move, say trade officials
-
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to leave the state fearing an attack by Pakistan-based terrorists, said media reports.
"Last three to four days, we were getting specific and confirmed intelligence inputs that terrorists led by Pakistan and Pakistan Army are trying to target the Shri Amarnathji yatra which is going on," said Lt General KJS Dhillon, General Officer Commanding of Army's 15 Corps.
The Indian Express cited an order signed by Shaleen Kabra, principal secretary home, asking pilgrims to “curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible”.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU