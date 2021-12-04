American Airlines denies violating guidelines in reply to Delhi govt notice

American Airlines, which was served a show cause notice by the Delhi government, has denied any violation of central health guidelines.

“ holds the health and well-being of our customers and team members as our highest priority, and we take care to abide by COVID-19 guidelines and all other rules and regulations established by governments in markets where we operate. We received the notice and believe our flight was in compliance with the latest guidelines, and we have responded accordingly," the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

As per Central health guidelines dated November 30, two per cent of passengers coming from non risk countries need to undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival. USA is categorised as a non risk country under the guideline.

As per the guidelines, 2% of such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). Such travellers shall be escorted by the concerned airline to testing area on arrival.

On Friday, the Delhi government had issued a show cause notice to for not complying with the Covid test measures for its New York-Delhi flight that had arrived earlier in the day.