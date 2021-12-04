American Airlines denies violating guidelines in reply to Delhi govt notice

-
ALSO READ
Smooth flight or turbulence ahead for India's airlines?
Lift capacity, fare caps: Operators of India's largest airports to govt
Air India privatisation: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh has a risky flight plan
Airlines can operate maximum of 72.5% pre-Covid domestic flights: Govt
Sitting on Rs 1 trn in assets, pvt airports want cash support from govt
-
American Airlines, which was served a show cause notice by the Delhi government, has denied any violation of central health guidelines.
“American Airlines holds the health and well-being of our customers and team members as our highest priority, and we take care to abide by COVID-19 guidelines and all other rules and regulations established by governments in markets where we operate. We received the notice and believe our flight was in compliance with the latest guidelines, and we have responded accordingly," the airline said in a statement on Saturday.
As per Central health guidelines dated November 30, two per cent of passengers coming from non risk countries need to undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival. USA is categorised as a non risk country under the guideline.
As per the guidelines, 2% of such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). Such travellers shall be escorted by the concerned airline to testing area on arrival.
On Friday, the Delhi government had issued a show cause notice to American Airlines for not complying with the Covid test measures for its New York-Delhi flight that had arrived earlier in the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU