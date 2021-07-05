Amid EU green pass row, some European countries recognise Covishield

-
-
While India’s two Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- await approval from the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organisation, respectively, some European countries have gone ahead and recognised the former for the purpose of travel.
At least 8 European countries, namely Austria, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain have recognised Covishield, according to an HT report. This means that when these countries lift the travel ban on India, Indians vaccinated with Covishield will be allowed to travel to these countries. Apart from these 8 countries, Finland and Latvia have also reportedly approved Covishield, while Estonia has approved both Covishield and Covaxin. Switzerland and Iceland have also accepted Covishield for travel purposes.
There were concerns in India after the EU introduced the green pass, a travel pass among European countries for those vaccinated with either of four vaccines, namely Comirnaty of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Vaxzervria by AstraZeneca-Oxford and, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen.
While Covishield is the Indian counterpart of AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Vaxzervria, it wasn’t mentioned in the list for EU green pass. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, the producer of Covishield, has said he has taken up the issue at the highest levels and hoped to resolve the matter soon.
The EU green pass will allow for seamless travel within the EU’s 27 member states. Countries are expected to not place additional travel restrictions such as mandatory quarantine on those travelling with the green pass, which is essentially a proof of vaccination.
India has urged EU member nations to individually recognise Covishield and Covaxin and treat vaccinated Indians at par with those vaccinated in EU countries. This request comes with a diplomatic push that if Covishield and Covaxin are not recognised in EU countries, then people with EU vaccines will also not get quarantine exemption in India.
