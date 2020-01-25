Amid protests, President asks youth to follow non-violence on eve of R-Day

In his eve address on Saturday evening, President appealed to the youth to remember Mahatma Gandhi’s message of ahimsa (non-violence), “when fighting for a cause” and BR Ambedkar's advise to "hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving" social and economic objectives.

The President's comments come amid nationwide protests against the implementation of the For over a month now, protesters across the country have held forth the photographs of Gandhi and Ambedkar as their guiding lights.

Kovind said Gandhi’s talisman for deciding whether an act is right or wrong also applies to the functioning of our democracy. He said the government and opposition both have important roles to play. “While giving expression to their political ideas, both must move forward in tandem to ensure that development of the country and welfare of its people are promoted consistently,” the President said.

The President also recalled the words of Ambedkar, the architect of the constitution. “If we wish to maintain democracy not merely in form, but also in fact, what must we do? The first thing in my judgment we must do is to hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives,” Kovind quoted Ambedkar to have said.

“These words have always lighted our path. These words will continue to show us the way ahead to new glories,” the President said.