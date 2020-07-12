Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek test Covid positive; celebrities send wishes

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek tweeted.While the father-son duo have been admitted to the hospital, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the test results of other members of the Bachchan family, including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also tested for the novel coronavirus, would be out on Sunday.Following the announcement, support and prayers flowed on all social media platforms for the duo. Bollywood celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shahid Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh among others took to Twitter and wished the Bachchans good health.Amitabh's Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu wrote, "And you shall be back to health and happiness soon... champ!"Priyanka Chopra tweeted saying, 'Wishing you both a speedy recovery Amitji and AB... sending you prayers and positive energy'.

Actor Ritiesh Deshmukh wished a speedy recovery to both and Abhishek. He wished them in two separate tweets.

"Get well soon amit uncle.

All my love and prayers," Actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted in a reply to Big B's tweet.

Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 11, 2020

What a man ! Look at the matter of fact way he announces . So correct . Nothing will happen to him . He's been through tougher times . Prayers for the speedy recovery of Amitji and Abhishek . https://t.co/1OZqC6TcSd — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) July 11, 2020

My best wishes for a young, brilliant actor with a most charming smile ! Take good care of yourself dear @juniorbachchan & of your father Sh @SrBachchan ji too ! Am sure both of you will bounce back to perfect health soon The Bachchans rule our hearts. Our prayers for you ! https://t.co/WCSrrBB8ff pic.twitter.com/Y7gjjZbbEQ — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020

One of the most prominent Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat & a dedicated Swachhagrahi, Sh @SrBachchan Ji has been a fighter all his life. I join legions of his fans, friends & admirers in wishing him a speedy recovery. Get Well Soon. pic.twitter.com/IfMAy9hJ0b — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 11, 2020

"Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet.Director Sudhir Mishra tweeted, What a man ! Look at the matter of fact way he announces . So correct . Nothing will happen to him . He's been through tougher times . Prayers for the speedy recovery of Amitji and Abhishek.Several political leaders including Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav have also wished speedy recovery to the father-son duo."My best wishes for a young, brilliant actor with a most charming smile ! Take good care of yourself dear @juniorbachchan & of your father Sh @SrBachchan ji too !, " Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted.Calling Amitabh as 'one of the most prominent Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat ', Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri also expressed his love and support in a tweet, "One of the most prominent Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat & a dedicated Swachhagrahi, Sh @SrBachchan Ji has been a fighter all his life. I join legions of his fans, friends & admirers in wishing him a speedy recovery. Get Well Soon."