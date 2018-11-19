Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone most influential Indians: Study

Market research firm YouGov’s Influencer Index 2018 reveals that 76-year-old Amitabh Bachchan is the most influential celebrity in the country today.
The study, which includes responses from 1,948 respondents, gives the pecking order of Bollywood and Indian sports celebrities in terms of influence over audiences.
- The overall influencer index is an average of awareness, likability, trust and individual sector influence score.
- The top 10 list is dominated by male Bollywood star and cricketers, with Deepika Padukone as the top-ranked celebrity.
- Alia Bhatt enters the list at No.9, ahead of Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan find themselves at No.8 and 7, respectively.
- P V Sindhu made her way into the top 15 influencers, suggesting the increasing popularity of sports personalities, other than cricketers.
- Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are the strongest celebrities in the health, wellness and personal care category.
- Padukone also dominates the fashion, apparel and accessories space.
- Bachchan is the first choice of corporates, govt organisations, awareness campaigns, and tourism bodies. He was voted the top public figure whose political opinion people are most likely to pay attention to.
