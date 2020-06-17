Amrapali group auditor sent to 7-day custody by ED special court

A special court of on Tuesday sent the auditor of of Companies Anil Mittal to seven days custody for the purpose of inquiry. Special Judge A K Ojha passed the order on the application of the ED and the custody period began from Tuesday evening.



The had called Mittal for interrogation on Monday. He was arrested and produced before the court on Tuesday. According to the special counsel for the ED, Kuldeep Srivastav, Mittal had prepared balance sheet for the from 2008 to 2015 allegedly in a fraudulent manner.



On the basis of these balance sheets, the company directors allegedly obtained bank loans in fraudulent way and committed offence under the Money Laundering Act, Srivastav said. directors are accused of siphoning off around Rs 6,000 crores from the investors by conniving with the officials of Noida and Greater Noida authorities. The ED is probing into the matter on the direction of the Supreme Court.